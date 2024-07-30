Roundabout planned for busy Sugarcreek Twp. intersection

Located between Centerville and Bellbrook, just south of Emmanuel Baptist Church, the intersection was the site of 28 crashes between 2017 and 2021, according to a safety study by firm Carpenter Marty. Of those, six resulted in injuries.

Nearly 70% of the crashes at that intersection are angle crashes, according to the engineer’s office, and can result from drivers’ confusion as to who has the right of way and frustration with the long delays during the afternoon rush hour. Rear-end crashes at the intersection are likely due to drivers not expecting to have to stop for a line of cars.

DLZ Ohio Inc. has been selected as the design consultant for the project, which is in the design phase. The project would go to bid in December 2025 or January 2026.

Wilmington-Dayton Road connects Social Row Road to Wilmington Pike, which extends to Interstate 675. Centerville Road serves as an east-west connector from the Greene County limits to US-42, per the Engineer’s Office.