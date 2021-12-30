RTA bus driver critical, 4 others seriously hurt after high-speed crash in Harrison Twp.

An RTA bus driver is in critical condition after the bus was struck on the side Thursday afternoon by a car going an estimated 80 to 90 mph in Harrison Twp.
The bus was traveling on Klepinger Road at around 2:50 p.m. and was making a turn onto Turner Road when a white Kia Optima traveling on Turner Road collided with the bus, said Capt. Brad Daugherty of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
“There were four young adults in the white Kia Optima. they are all in at least serious, if not life-threatening condition,” Daugherty said.
The RTA driver, a man in his 60s, was the only person aboard the bus at the time of the crash.
“He is listed in critical condition as well,” Daugherty said.
Witnesses said the Kia, which was stolen Wednesday in Xenia, was traveling about 80 to 90 mph before the crash.
The crash was expected to close the intersection through at least 6:30 p.m., and the crash remains under investigation.
