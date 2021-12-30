RTA bus driver critical, 4 others seriously hurt after high-speed crash in Harrison Twp.

The bus was traveling on Klepinger Road at around 2:50 p.m. and was making a turn onto Turner Road when a white Kia Optima traveling on Turner Road collided with the bus, said Capt. Brad Daugherty of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were four young adults in the white Kia Optima. they are all in at least serious, if not life-threatening condition,” Daugherty said.