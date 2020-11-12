X

RTA driver discovers body of woman who was shot to death

Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman talks to the press Thursday, Nov 12, 2020, after an RTA bus driver found a woman's body Thursday morning at Lakeside Drive and Lakeview Avenue in the city. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman talks to the press Thursday, Nov 12, 2020, after an RTA bus driver found a woman's body Thursday morning at Lakeside Drive and Lakeview Avenue in the city. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law | 48 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Dayton homicide detectives are working to solve a woman’s death after an RTA bus driver spotted her body Thursday morning in the street.

Crews were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to the area of Lakeside Drive and Lakeview Avenue.

“Upon arrival, crews located a deceased female,” Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said. “The female had received a gunshot wound to the upper torso. …

ExploreWife dies in Warren County double shooting

“We are not sure if the person was placed there or if the situation happened there,” he said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

“At this point we need the public to come forward and let us know and tell us what they saw, if they saw anything late at night or even in the day,” Coleman said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP to remain anonymous.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.