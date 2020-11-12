RTA driver discovers body of woman who was shot to death

Dayton homicide detectives are working to solve a woman’s death after an RTA bus driver spotted her body Thursday morning in the street.
Crews were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to the area of Lakeside Drive and Lakeview Avenue.
“Upon arrival, crews located a deceased female,” Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said. “The female had received a gunshot wound to the upper torso. …
“We are not sure if the person was placed there or if the situation happened there,” he said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity.
“At this point we need the public to come forward and let us know and tell us what they saw, if they saw anything late at night or even in the day,” Coleman said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP to remain anonymous.