BREAKING: Second victim dies in Warren County shooting

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

Credit: artolympic

Credit: artolympic

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Lawrence Budd

A second victim has died after a double shooting Tuesday in eastern Warren County, according the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Colbert, 34, died at a local hospital, a press release issued Thursday said.

"This incident stemmed from a domestic situation between Sarah and her husband Brian Colbert, " according to the sheriff’s office. “Mr. Colbert had a self- inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A run sheet from the incident indicated the shooting occurred after Sarah Colbert returned from dropping off the couple’s children.

“At this time there is no further information to be released,” the released concluded.

On Tuesday, deputies were called around at 8:41 a.m. to the Colbert home at 3422 State Route 132.

Brian Colbert was found dead in the driveway, Sarah Colbert still in her car, according to reports.

Sarah Colbert was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where she died Thursday.

