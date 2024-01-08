BreakingNews
Dayton police: US 35 closed for ‘multiple hours’ due to police activity

RTA to remove trolley wires in Oakwood; work to include Ohio 48/Far Hills

Local News
By
38 minutes ago
X

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be removing the overhead trolley wire system in Oakwood, including along Ohio 48/Far Hills Avenue.

The work will be completed in two phases starting in the next week or so and is expected to last throughout 2024, according to Oakwood officials.

The work will be done in phases and will not impact RTA bus service in and through Oakwood, the city said in an announcement.

The removal work is being done because the overhead trolley system through Oakwood is obsolete and no longer in service for buses, the city said.

ExploreEARLIER: First Dayton-area Taco Johns opens Kettering restaurant

Phase 1 will involve removal of the overhead wires along Oakwood Avenue between Irving Avenue and Far Hills/Thruston Boulevard, according to the city. It will also include Far Hills between Oakwood Avenue/Thruston and the south Oakwood corporation line near East Drive, officials said.

This phase is scheduled to start in the next week or so and is expected to take multiple weeks to complete, according to the city.

Phase 2 will involve pole removals to be completed over the course of the year.

ExploreRELATED: Oakwood latest city to put freeze on recreation marijuana business permits
In Other News
1
Dayton police: US 35 closed for ‘multiple hours’ due to police activity
2
Trampoline park coming to former Kettering Marc’s grocery store...
3
NEW DETAILS: First Dayton-area Taco Johns opens Kettering restaurant
4
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Butler Twp.
5
The Foundry Theater: Chris Westhoff’s three-pronged plan for success

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top