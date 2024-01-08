RTA to remove trolley wires in Oakwood; work to include Ohio 48/Far Hills

The work will be done in phases and will not impact RTA bus service in and through Oakwood, the city said in an announcement.

The removal work is being done because the overhead trolley system through Oakwood is obsolete and no longer in service for buses, the city said.

Phase 1 will involve removal of the overhead wires along Oakwood Avenue between Irving Avenue and Far Hills/Thruston Boulevard, according to the city. It will also include Far Hills between Oakwood Avenue/Thruston and the south Oakwood corporation line near East Drive, officials said.

This phase is scheduled to start in the next week or so and is expected to take multiple weeks to complete, according to the city.

Phase 2 will involve pole removals to be completed over the course of the year.