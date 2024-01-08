Trampoline park coming to former Kettering Marc’s grocery store location

Nova business leaders expect demolition to finish this week and are hoping to open the trampoline park this spring.

The business has received structural, plumbing and electric permits, according to Kettering city records. The structural permit refers to the facility as an “indoor amusement park.”

Nova has trampoline parks in states including New York, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Its upcoming Ohio location will include battle-style trampoline arenas, a rock-climbing wall, obstacle courses and other trampoline courts, according to site plans.

Big V Property Group, the commercial real estate company that manages Oak Creek Plaza, did not return a request for comment about its new tenant.

The Dayton area has a Sky Zone trampoline park and two Get Air trampoline businesses, but none of them are in Kettering.

The Kettering location of the Cleveland-based grocery store chain Marc’s closed its doors in February 2023. Before then, the 2100 E. Whipp Road location was a Kroger grocery store.