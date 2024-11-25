Rudy Flyer turns 44: The history of the Dayton Flyers mascot

Rudy Flyer, the University of Dayton mascot, has been capturing the heart of fans at sporting events for over four decades.

The University of Dayton announced a new yet-to-be-named mascot in 1980. The character, which looked like “an old barnstorming pilot from years gone by” was part of a effort to get more fans involved in basketball games.

Dayton mascot Rudy Flyer during the 1980 season. SOURCES: DAYTON HISTORY / LIBRARIES.WRIGHT.EDU / DAYTON DAILY NEWS / UDPRIDE.COM

A contest was held to come up with a name, and 600 entries were submitted. The final group of names included Pontius Pilot, Freddie Flyer, Barney Barnstormer and Rudy.

The mascot made his debut at a UD-San Francisco game on Dec. 1, 1980.

His name was announced at a UD-Marquette game on Jan. 24, 1981. The name “Rudy” was selected because it has “UD” in the middle.

Changing up he look

Rudy’s appearance has changed several times over the years.

There was a minor costume change in 1990, but fans, especially students, were growing weary of his outdated appearance. He sometimes was even called Mr. Potato Head by students of other schools.

By 1993, Rudy’s outfit was deteriorating. His head was worn, his pants needed stitching and his shoes were in need of repair.

UD's mascot, Rudy Flyer, 1988. COURTESY OF WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY, DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

UD officials had decided that the zany World War II pilot needed an updated look. It took nearly four years for plans to be finalized and the costume to be developed.

The reincarnated Rudy, wearing a blue pilot suit, red satin scarf, black boots and black leather cap and goggles, made his debut at a UD women’s basketball game Nov. 14, 1997.

A shot of Rudy Flyer, the UD mascot.

Credit: Ron Alvey

Climbing out of a box at the first time-out to the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, Rude demonstrated that he was more mobile than his predecessor. This allowed the mascot to attend more games and events.

More changes took place in the mid-2000s. The mascot upgraded his blue jumpsuit by adding muscles and a bomber jacket. He also started occasionally wearing the basketball team’s jersey.

Dayton’s Mascot Rudy tries to pump up the fans against Duquesne at UD arena. PHOTO ERIK SCHELKUN

