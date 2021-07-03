Sandy Mendelson, longtime Dayton businessman, dies

Sandy Mendelson, a long-time Dayton businessman, died on Saturday in his sleep, his daughter said. He was 77 years old.
Mendelson was just a few days short of turning 78 when he died.
“He did a lot for Dayton,” his daughter, Heather Mendelson-Goodrich said.
She noted her dad had been an advocate for the city, involved in revitalization efforts and in getting the Dayton Dragons to locate downtown.
“He just needs to be honored,” she said.
She added, “He was a big Dayton man.”
The family sold Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet, located at 340 E. Third St., to Crawford Hoying, a Columbus development company, in 2020. The store was a downtown fixture since the 1960s.
Mendelson’s was known for its eclectic inventory, including antique, historical, mechanical, clothing, retro items, housewares, DIY projects, T-shirts, sweatshirts, vintage parts, electronics, NFL & Avon licensed jewelry, store fixtures and more.
Crawford Hoying says it plans to build apartments in the building.