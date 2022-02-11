Say ‘Who dey!’ to RTA bus drivers for a free ride Super Bowl weekend

Cincinnati Bengals fans can get a free ride Super Bowl weekend when they greet RTA drivers by saying “Who dey!”
The offer is from Friday through Super Bowl Sunday.
The RTA is joining in all the Bengals fun! Ride for FREE this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday by simply saying "who dey" to your bus driver. Be sure to catch Jackey Nash in RTA's hiring ad airing during pregame coverage on Sunday! WHO DEY! #Bengals #whodey #whodeyrta pic.twitter.com/ijy8OqBSDB— Greater Dayton RTA (@GDRTA) February 11, 2022
Bus drivers also will be able to show support for their team by wearing Bengals or Rams attire throughout the the weekend.
RTA’s administrative office at the corner of Third and Main streets in Dayton is lit in black and orange as another way to show their support for the Bengals.
