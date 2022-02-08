Super Bowl Sunday declared Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio

This Super Bowl Sunday will be Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio, according to a declaration from Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
In the declaration, DeWine and Husted encouraged Ohioans to wear orange and black and cheer on the Bengals as they play against the Los Angeles Rams.
The declaration is the latest in a number of celebrations, including a pep rally Monday night attended by 30,000 fans and temporarily renaming three state parks after quarterback Joe Burrow, kicker Evan McPherson, and former running back Ickey Woods.
This is the first time in over 30 years the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl, and a win would be Ohio’s first Super Bowl championship victory.
