Super Bowl Sunday declared Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets rest on a stage inside the NFL Experience, an interactive fan show, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl NFL football game Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets rest on a stage inside the NFL Experience, an interactive fan show, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl NFL football game Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

Local News
By Daniel Susco
56 minutes ago

This Super Bowl Sunday will be Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio, according to a declaration from Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Explore3 Ohio state parks temporarily renamed to honor Bengals players

In the declaration, DeWine and Husted encouraged Ohioans to wear orange and black and cheer on the Bengals as they play against the Los Angeles Rams.

The declaration is the latest in a number of celebrations, including a pep rally Monday night attended by 30,000 fans and temporarily renaming three state parks after quarterback Joe Burrow, kicker Evan McPherson, and former running back Ickey Woods.

ExploreBengals draw 30,000 fans for Super Bowl pep rally

This is the first time in over 30 years the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl, and a win would be Ohio’s first Super Bowl championship victory.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

