Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting

A memorial scholarship at Clark State College will honor a Springfield man killed in the Oregon District shooting.
Dion Green, founder and CEO of the FUDGE Foundation announced on Tuesday the creation of the Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship, named for Green’s father who was one of eight victims who died during the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton.
“It was important to me to give back to the Springfield community where my father lived,” Green said. “Clark State has always been a beacon in the community, offering opportunities to all to continue to grow and learn. Giving back in the memory of my father is very meaningful to my family.”
The scholarship’s goal is to help at least one person obtain an education by easing the financial burden to lessen the risk of having to drop out before graduating, according to a release from the foundation.
To learn more about the FUDGE Foundation, visit fudgefoundation.org.
For more information about Clark State, or to make a donation to the scholarship fund, visit clarkstate.edu/community/about-us/foundation/donate and select Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship under the designation pulldown menu.
