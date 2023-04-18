BreakingNews
NEW: Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson rerouted for Fairborn road work
School bus involved in U.S. 35 crash in Dayton

Local News
By , Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

A school bus was involved in a crash involving at least one other vehicle on U.S. 35 East Tuesday morning in Dayton.

Dayton police responded to the crash near South Keowee Street around 6:50 a.m. on reports of a bus crash, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The total number of people involved is unknown, dispatch said. It is unknown what school district the school bus belongs to. Additional information is not yet available.

Dispatch said no one was transported to a local hospital by medics.

The lanes were initially closed but have since reopened, according to Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras,

The crash is under investigation. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

