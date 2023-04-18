BreakingNews
Reds draw smallest crowd in history of Great American Ball Park
X

NEW: Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson rerouted for Fairborn road work

Local News
By , Staff Writer
33 minutes ago

A $4.45 million Fairborn project near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will impact the Air Force Marathon route in September, a city official said.

Wright-Patt “has actually rerouted part of the marathon to minimize how much conflict there will be with the project,” which will impact Broad Street, or Ohio 444, according to Manuel Jacobs, Fairborn assistant city engineer.

The marathon last year had nearly 8,000 participants in four races, including about 1,300 in the 26.2-mile full marathon.

ExploreEARLIER: US 35 interchange work slows traffic via lane and ramp closures

It’s unclear when the Broad Street work will start and finish, but Jacobs said it will coincide with the 27th marathon, which is set for Sept. 16.

The Fairborn project will impact Ohio 444 from West Dayton Drive to Pierce Drive, the area closest to Wright-Patt.

Fairborn City Council voted Monday night to accept Milcon Concrete over two other businesses for the Broad Street work, the second phase of the project.

The work will include pavement width reduction, new curbs and gutters, pavement base repairs, new asphalt pavement, bike lanes, wider sidewalks, new trees, street lighting, and other streetscape enhancements, according to the city.

ExploreELECTION: Fairborn schools bond issue seeks to restore projects cut for new high school amid rising costs

In Other News
1
Bradford couple killed in Darke County crash
2
Kettering student drives NASA lunar wheel design to Houston student...
3
Graduate debt-free at Miami University Regionals
4
School provides ‘exhilarating’ blend of cultures, customs
5
Residents invited to discussion of Black peoples’ experiences in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top