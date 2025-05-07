School levies: Northmont, Oakwood passing, Huber Heights and Jefferson Twp. trailing in early vote

The Jefferson Twp. School levy, a 1.5% income tax for a continuing period of time, is also trailing with 58% against the tax and 42% for the tax.

New Lebanon local schools, which are seeking a renewal of 0.75% of income tax over five minutes, are split evenly in early, partial results.

Several schools are ahead in early, partial results from voting, though.

Northmont schools voters in early, unofficial results show 61% for an additional 3.44 mills tax levy and 39% against the tax levy in early, partial results.

Oakwood Schools, with a 4.74 mill bond issue on the ballot, has 59.50% for the tax levy and 40.5% against the tax levy in early, partial results.

Mad River Schools, with an additional 2.9 mills issue, has 55% for the tax levy and 45% against the tax levy in early, partial results.

Several school districts are on the ballot this spring requesting tax increases for either continuing operations or school bonds.

• For Oakwood’s 33-year, 4.74-mill bond issue, school officials say 85% of the money would pay to update Smith and Harman elementary schools, plus some targeted projects at Oakwood High School/Junior High School and Lange School. The levy would cost taxpayers $165.90 a year per $100,000 in appraised home value, said school officials.

• In Huber Heights, school officials are asking for a $7.8 million, 6.9-mill levy that would cost $241.50 per $100,000 in appraised property values. School officials say the district is expected to begin deficit spending this year and would see large deficits in spending in the next few years.

• Northmont schools is seeking a 3.44-mill, $3.5 million, 10-year operating levy. The levy would cost homeowners $120 per $100,000 in property valuation a year. School officials say the new money is needed to maintain the district‘s current offerings.

• Mad River Schools voters will see a permanent, additional, 2.9 mills levy for permanent improvements. The same levy the district put on the ballot last year did not pass. The levy would cost taxpayers $102 annually for every $100,000 of appraised property value, according to school officials.

• Jefferson Twp. schools is asking for an additional, 1.5% earned income tax. The levy is expected to generate about $1.4 million per year and would cost someone earning $50,000 and living in the district $750 annually, according to the district. The funds would go toward operating expenses such as electricity, heat and salaries.

* New Lebanon is attempting to pass a renewal levy that failed last November in a rare rejection. The five-year, 0.75% renewal income tax levy was rejected by a fairly wide margin (42% for and 58% against), according to official results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. But the levy does not expire until the end of 2025 and the money will continue to be collected until then, so the district chose to try again.