dayton-daily-news logo
X

School-reported COVID cases down locally last week

Long lines for COVID-19 testing appeared on Main St. Friday September 3, 2021 at the Premier Health testing area former Montgomery County Fairgrounds. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Long lines for COVID-19 testing appeared on Main St. Friday September 3, 2021 at the Premier Health testing area former Montgomery County Fairgrounds. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELEKR

Credit: JIM NOELEKR

Local News
By Jeremy P. Kelley
11 minutes ago

The number of COVID cases reported by local schools last week was significantly lower than either of the two previous weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data released Thursday.

During the week of Sept. 13-19, local schools reported 677 students newly diagnosed with COVID, down from 911 the previous week, and 1,011 the week before that. The weekly total never surpassed 400 new student cases last school year.

ExploreWarren County pilot school COVID protocol starts next week

New school employee COVID cases declined very slightly locally, with 113 reported last week, compared to 120 and 119 the two previous weeks.

Statewide, school-reported COVID cases were down slightly from last week’s peak. ODH said there were 7,896 newly reported student cases statewide Sept. 13-19 (down from 8,524), and 1,191 new staff cases (down from 1,289).

School-by-school

The Beavercreek and Troy school districts had the highest number of new student COVID cases locally last week, with 46 each reported to ODH. That number was down slightly for Beavercreek and up slightly for Troy.

Fairborn (37), Dayton (34) and Piqua (31) also had fairly high student case reports. Xenia, which had an area-high 60-plus student cases each of the past two weeks, reported only 24 new student cases Sept. 13-19.

Among individual private and charter schools, the highest COVID case tallies last week were at Summit Academy-Xenia and East Dayton Christian, with seven each.

Dayton, Beavercreek and Legacy Christian reported the highest number of new staff COVID cases last week, with eight each.

Data issues

As has often been the case, there were concerns that the numbers released by ODH this week may not be accurate in all cases. For multiple weeks in a row, the ODH data has listed no new cases for multiple Preble County schools, despite some of those districts listing new cases on their own websites.

ODH listed Dayton Public Schools with 150 total student COVID cases from the start of school Aug. 18 through Sept. 19. But at the Sept. 21 school board meeting, DPS director of health services Kellye Jackson told the board that the district had seen 273 student cases since Aug. 18, a discrepancy of 123 cases.

In Other News
1
IDs released for 3 of 4 people killed in 3 crashes in 24 hours in...
2
ODNR: Peak fall colors to come mid-to-late October
3
Warren County school’s ‘Test & Stay’ pilot program begins next week
4
More than 7,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio for 2nd day in a row
5
NEW DETAILS: Regional public health agencies to administer Pfizer...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top