Crews rescue swimmer from Great Miami River

Crews were called Monday afternoon to the Great Miami River at the Rip Rap Road Bridge for a missing swimmer.
Three males were reportedly swimming around 12:30 p.m. when one of them did not resurface, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Boats from Huber Heights, Butler Twp. and Dayton were called to the scene, where crews found the male and safely pulled him from the water, according to the dispatch center.
We are working to learn more and will update this report.
In Other News
1
New meteor shower may light up overnight skies
2
1 dead, child, and deputy taken to hospital after boat capsizes in...
3
Franklin to extend road to open another entry to large subdivision
4
Here are the major Dayton thoroughfares to be paved this year
5
Dayton Jewish Film Festival seeks to educate, entertain
About the Author