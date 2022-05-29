BreakingNews
CareFlight called to Bethel Twp. home
CareFlight called to Bethel Twp. home

CareFlight takes off from a private residence near Medway Sunday, May 29, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

CareFlight takes off from a private residence near Medway Sunday, May 29, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Emergency medical crews are on the scene of a private home in Bethel Twp. after responding to reports of a capsized boat at the property off of Schiller Road.

Initial reports are that a child was pulled from the water and transported by medic to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A responding Clark County sheriff’s deputy was also transported after suffering exhaustion from diving to save the child.

CareFlight was called to the scene and departed without transporting anyone.

This newspaper is also at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

