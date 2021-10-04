Second Fairborn blood drive to honor toddler fighting brain cancer

The blood drive, sponsored by the American Red Cross, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, at the Fairborn Government Center Fire Training Room, 44 W. Hebble Ave.

Cancer patients receive frequent blood transfusions because of the drastic effects of chemotherapy. Often, chemotherapy destroys healthy cells in addition to cancer cells. It takes a long time for bone marrow to begin making red blood cells again, so red blood infusions and platelet infusions help immune systems recover.