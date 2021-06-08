Second Harvest kicks off summer program in Clark, neighboring counties

Second Harvest Food Bank says it plans to serve about 200,000 meals to children in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties this summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Second Harvest has teamed up with local schools and community organizations to provide free healthy meals to children under 18. No registration is required. Children will be given five breakfasts and five pre-packed lunch meals each week, according to a news release from the food bank. Adults can pick up for children. Participants are limited to one site per week.
The meals are being distributed at 15 sites in the tri-county area through Aug. 20.
The food bank expanded service in Clark County this summer, according to Nicholas Hubbard, assistant director at Second Harvest.
“There are two new sites in the rural areas. They didn’t have many before and those sites are South Charleston and Enon Library on Tuesdays, and we’re excited about that,” Hubbard said.
The meals are usually served warm and in-person, but due to the coronavirus the pickup service started in 2020 at the height of the pandemic will continue.
“Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives, children feeding programs, and mobile pantry distributions,” according to a news release from the food bank.
The summer food program is funded by the U.S. Department of Education.
Meals will be provided at the following sites and times:
Central Community Center, 230 E. High St., Springfield, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 - Aug. 17
Clark Preschool, 1500 W. Jefferson, Springfield, Noon-1 p.m. Mondays, June 7 - Aug. 16
Enon Library, 209 E. Main St., Enon, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 - Aug.17
Fulton Elementary School, 631 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mondays, June 7 - Aug. 16
H.O.P.E. Ministries, 705 Linden Ave., Springfield, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 - Aug. 19
Hayward Middle School, 1700 Clifton Ave., Springfield, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mondays, June 7 - Aug .16
Horace Mann Elementary, 521 Mount Joy St., Springfield, 11:30 a,m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 - Aug. 17
Lagonda Elementary School, 500 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays, June 7 - Aug. 16
Lincoln Elementary School, 1500 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield, noon-1 p.m. Mondays, June 7 - Aug. 16
Logan County Fairgrounds, 301 East Lake St., Bellefontaine, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Mondays, June 7 - Aug. 16
New Carlisle Elementary School, 1203 Kennison Ave., New Carlisle, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 9 - Aug. 18
Second Harvest Food Bank, 31 North Sycamore St., Springfield, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday -Friday, June 7 -Aug. 20
South Charleston Library, 5 W. Jamestown St., S Charleston 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 - Aug. 17
Springfield High School, 701 E. Home Road, Springfield, 12-1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 9 - Aug. 18
St. Paris Pantry, 135 W. Main St., St. Paris, 12-1 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 - Aug 17