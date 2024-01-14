Second serious crash in 24 hours near Versailles injures another young driver

A single-vehicle crash left one person injured outside of Versailles on Saturday night.

Darke County deputies and other crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on reports of an automated call from an iPhone saying the user was involved in a crash at the 6700 block of Brown Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old male driver, in a 2008 gray Pontiac G6, went west on Brown Road, traveled off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and went off the road right.

The Pontiac driver hit a tree and a utility pole before coming to a rest. The driver was transported to Wayne Healthcare Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

This was the second serious crash involving a young driver in the same area west of Versailles in less than 24 hours.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Gage Holmes of Versailles was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Shaffer Road near the Brown Road intersection. That’s just over a mile east of the Saturday night crash, both on rural roads bordered by farmland.

Sheriff’s deputies said Holmes’ Dodge Ram 3500 traveled off the right side of Shaffer Road, overturning multiple times before landing on its top.

