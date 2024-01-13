Man, 20, ID’d after fatal Darke County rollover crash early Saturday

Darke County crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat on Shaffer Road near Brown Road, just west of Versailles around 6:13 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies said Holmes’s maroon Dodge Ram 3500 was northbound on Shaffer Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, and his vehicle overturned multiple times before landing on its top,

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to pollice.

The crash remains under investigation.