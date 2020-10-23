Security Forces unveils Defenders Grove at Wright-Patt

“I can’t think of a better memorial than this Defenders Grove, it’s a living and enduring reminder of those that have gone before us and why we serve,” said Miller. “This is now a place to come and share stories of Defenders past and present, to grow together and to mentor one another. Take advantage of it and never forget why we do what we do.”

The ribbon officially marking the opening of Defenders Grove was cut by Maj. Julie Roloson, 88th SFS commander, and Don Herwick and Chris Herwick, family of fallen defender, Staff Sgt. Travis Griffin, who was killed while on patrol in Baghdad, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Today is a good reminder of how special it is to be a defender,” said Roloson. “We are interconnected and close knit, by the time your five or 10 years into your career you will only be one or two people away from knowing anyone in our career field.”

“The names we are memorializing today are more than just names,” she continued. “Even though we may not know them directly, we probably know the people who do.”