Semi crashes into water tower in West Carrollton

A tractor-trailer crashed into a water tower Tuesday morning in West Carrollton.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital following the crash reported around 10:30 a.m. at a water tower no longer in use at 1 S. Elm St. at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Elm Street.

Police surrounded the crash site in yellow caution tape, and one direction of Central Avenue is closed.

Crews are assessing how badly the structure was damaged and the safest way to remove the truck.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

