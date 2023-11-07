BreakingNews
Investigation at Kettering Health finds financial impropriety

Semi crashes into water tower in West Carrollton

Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

A tractor-trailer crashed into a water tower Tuesday morning in West Carrollton.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital following the crash reported around 10:30 a.m. at a water tower no longer in use at 1 S. Elm St. at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Elm Street.

Police surrounded the crash site in yellow caution tape, and one direction of Central Avenue is closed.

Crews are assessing how badly the structure was damaged and the safest way to remove the truck.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

In Other News
1
POLLS OPEN: Ohio election voters to decide abortion, marijuana...
2
Investigation at Kettering Health finds financial impropriety
3
Man killed in I-75 pedestrian strike in Harrison Twp. ID’d
4
Trotwood welcomes Miamisburg manufacturer and 200+ expected jobs
5
Riverside looks to update rental property rules, add fees and fines

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top