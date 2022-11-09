Semi overturns on ramp to I-75 South at Dixie Highway

A semi overturned Wednesday afternoon on a the ramp to Interstate 75 South at Dixie Highway in West Carrollton.
The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m., according to the Centerville Police Department, which handles emergency dispatches for the city of West Carrollton.
According to initial reports, at least one person was injured and the semi may have been leaking hydraulic fluid following the crash.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
