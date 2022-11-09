BreakingNews
Donald Huber, longtime local builder, died Saturday at age 90
Semi overturns on ramp to I-75 South at Dixie Highway

By
Updated 38 minutes ago

A semi overturned Wednesday afternoon on a the ramp to Interstate 75 South at Dixie Highway in West Carrollton.

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m., according to the Centerville Police Department, which handles emergency dispatches for the city of West Carrollton.

According to initial reports, at least one person was injured and the semi may have been leaking hydraulic fluid following the crash.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

