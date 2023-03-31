Semi plows through Miami County house; third time it’s been hit over the years

Although he is losing his family’s house, he said his worst fear did not happen.

Fisher was in an outbuilding on the property with machinery going and did not hear the crash but saw a flash of light and then part of his house gone.

“The first thing I screamed was ‘my wife’s in there,’ ” said Fisher, who added that he feared what he was going to find as he ran to the house.

“But what I did see was my wife being helped up by others. I hugged her and we carried her out. She had some cuts, scrapes and bruises, no broken bones and she got hit by a semi truck and walked away from it,” he said.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby