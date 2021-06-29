Senator hails work at downtown’s ‘444′ building

Brown did not discuss the differences between the House and Senate bills, but he did address what he sees as the general need to reinvigorate American industry, positioning the nation for competition with China.

“We know we’ve got to compete with China,” the senator said. “We know we’ve got to invest.”

It will be up to legislators and their aides now to craft a compromise final bill that can be presented to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Since 2016, the 444 building has emerged as the anchor of what is sometimes called Dayton’s “Innovation District.” A partnership between AFRL and the Wright Brothers Institute signed a lease to rent 8,000 square feet of the building’s first floor in early 2017.

At the time, software and engineering start-up Mile Two had already made its home on the building’s second floor. And soon enough, developer Jason Woodard was calling the office home, as well.

“The Miami Valley is absolutely ready to help us lead the way in all of these things,” Brown said.

Jeff Graley, president of Mile Two, told listeners the Senate bill can act as “catalyst” to things Dayton firms have long tried to do. And Nicholas Ripplinger, president of Battle Sight Technologies, noted that Dayton is already home to his company, Mile Two, JJR Solutions, Tangram Flex and other like-minded firms.

“I can’t wait to see the collaboration among the existing companies and the new spin-offs that come out of it,” he said.