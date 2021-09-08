Series of events has Troy asking motorists to avoid through routes downtown

The city of Troy is asking motorists to refrain from using the downtown area as a through route from 4 p.m. Thursday through the Monday morning, due to a number of public events scheduled including the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit on West Main Street in front of the county Courthouse.
During those times, West Main Street will be closed from the Public Square of North Monroe Street and Cherry, Short, Plum and Oxford streets will be closed from West Water Street to West Franklin Street.
Parking also will be prohibited along many streets in that area.
Free shuttle buses will run from the Miami County Fairgrounds to the downtown and the Miami Valley Veterans Museum from noon to 11 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.