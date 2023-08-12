Several families displace because of Yellow Springs apartment fire

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Yellow Springs early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. on reports of fire at Hawthrone Apartments in the 300 block of West North College Street near the Glen Helen Nature Preserve, according to a statement from the Village of Yellow Springs on Facebook.

The village said there were no major injuries.

Initially, units 115 through 122 were directly affected by the fire, the statement said. In a later update, the statement said a total of 11 units have been condemned due to the fire’s aftermath, which includes three additional units that were later condemned as their proximate electrical lines failed inspection following the fire.

The Facebook post confirmed there are families displaced as a result of the fire.

The exact source and cause of the fire has not been determined and the State Fire Marshal has initiated an investigation into the cause.

The total damage estimate cost is not yet known.

Miami Twp. Fire Department, Xenia City Fire Department, Xenia Twp. Fire Department, Cedarville Twp. Fire Department, Hustead Twp. Fire Department, Mad River Twp. Fire Department, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, Springfield Twp. Fire Department and the Greene County Sheriff Department deputies were all on scene.

“Thanks to the prompt action of our Police Department, all residents of the affected units were safely evacuated. A special acknowledgment goes to our Public Works crew for their pivotal role in managing road closures and ensuring power stability in the neighborhood during this crisis,” the Village of Yellow Springs said. “We also wish to express our appreciation to the Yellow Springs School District for their invaluable assistance in transporting families to the John Bryan Center.”

The Red Cross is assisting as well.

If residents were missed during the intake process, they should contact the Yellow Springs Police Department’s dispatch at 937-767-7206.