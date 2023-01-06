Sheetz chooses Beavercreek for its expansion across region

Based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz announced plans last year to expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. So far, a location in Huber Heights is under construction, one in Fairborn has been given the green light, and others are in the works in Centerville, Springboro and in other locations. All locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Sheetz officials previously told the Dayton Daily News the company aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024. They said the local stores will offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items around the clock.

The company’s plans were approved by the city planning commission Wednesday.

Sheetz operates approximately 670 stores across its six-state footprint, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 people.

The Dayton area is seeing a variety of larger gas station/convenience store chains come to the market. Wawa, which has an East Coast presence, plans to open stores in Ohio starting in 2025, and Casey’s General Store chain has also opened stores in Fairborn, Xenia and Beavercreek.