Sheriff announces 3rd arrest in Miami County arson case

Information from a Flock license plate reader camera helped lead to initial arrests in the fire, he said.

Two people — Nicholas A. Kelch, 30, of Greenville and Stephanie L. Cahill, 38, of Fairborn — earlier were arrested in the case.

The most recent arrest was of Ashley M. Howard, 35, of Harrison Twp. in Montgomery County, who was charged with aggravated arson, the sheriff’s office reported. Howard pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated arson in Miami County Municipal Court. She is held on $100,000 bail in the Miami County Jail.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Cahill and Kelch pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated arson and the cases were bound over to a county grand jury for further consideration. However, prosecutors have since dismissed the charge against Cahill without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled.

Kelch remains held on $500,000 bail in the Miami County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the State Fire Marsha’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service have assisted in the investigation.