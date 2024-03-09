Sheriff announces 3rd arrest in Miami County arson case

Another arrest has been made in an investigation into an arson on Ross Road in Miami County’s Bethel Twp., the sheriff’s office said Friday.
The investigation continues into the Sept. 6 fire that destroyed a house and was determined to be suspicious in nature, Sheriff Dave Duchak said. Charges could be filed against other people, he said.
Information from a Flock license plate reader camera helped lead to initial arrests in the fire, he said.
Two people — Nicholas A. Kelch, 30, of Greenville and Stephanie L. Cahill, 38, of Fairborn — earlier were arrested in the case.
The most recent arrest was of Ashley M. Howard, 35, of Harrison Twp. in Montgomery County, who was charged with aggravated arson, the sheriff’s office reported. Howard pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated arson in Miami County Municipal Court. She is held on $100,000 bail in the Miami County Jail.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Credit: Miami County Jail
Cahill and Kelch pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated arson and the cases were bound over to a county grand jury for further consideration. However, prosecutors have since dismissed the charge against Cahill without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled.
Kelch remains held on $500,000 bail in the Miami County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said the State Fire Marsha’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service have assisted in the investigation.
