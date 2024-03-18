Sheriff’s office: Greenville man, 80, runs stop sign, hits ambulance

An 80-year-old Greenville man is accused of not stopping at a stop sign Monday morning before striking an ambulance in Darke County.
Deputies and Arcanum Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. on a report of a crash with injuries in the 6700 block of state Route 49 in Van Buren Twp.
John Means of Greenville was headed south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when he did not stop at the posted stop sign at state Route 49, striking a southbound Union City, Indiana, ambulance driven by a 23-year-old Piqua man, according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver and occupant of the ambulance were taken privately to WayneHealth in Greenville for suspected minor injuries.
Means, who was issued a citation for failure to stop at a posted stop sign, was treated and released from the scene.
About the Author