Sheriff’s office: Greenville man, 80, runs stop sign, hits ambulance

Credit: Union City, Indiana, Fire Department/Facebook

Credit: Union City, Indiana, Fire Department/Facebook

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

An 80-year-old Greenville man is accused of not stopping at a stop sign Monday morning before striking an ambulance in Darke County.

Deputies and Arcanum Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. on a report of a crash with injuries in the 6700 block of state Route 49 in Van Buren Twp.

John Means of Greenville was headed south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when he did not stop at the posted stop sign at state Route 49, striking a southbound Union City, Indiana, ambulance driven by a 23-year-old Piqua man, according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreWashington Twp. checkpoint leads to 17 citations, none for OVI

The driver and occupant of the ambulance were taken privately to WayneHealth in Greenville for suspected minor injuries.

Means, who was issued a citation for failure to stop at a posted stop sign, was treated and released from the scene.

In Other News
1
Oakwood records: Female student felt ‘disgusted’ by theft leading to...
2
March 19 primary: Polls open tomorrow, no in-person early voting today
3
VA plans to move 41,000 homeless vets into permanent housing
4
Crafts retailer Joann files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
5
President of the conference that oversees Kettering Health retires...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top