Sheriff’s office: Greenville man, 80, runs stop sign, hits ambulance

John Means of Greenville was headed south on Arcanum Bears Mill Road when he did not stop at the posted stop sign at state Route 49, striking a southbound Union City, Indiana, ambulance driven by a 23-year-old Piqua man, according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and occupant of the ambulance were taken privately to WayneHealth in Greenville for suspected minor injuries.

Means, who was issued a citation for failure to stop at a posted stop sign, was treated and released from the scene.