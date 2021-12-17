Sidney man sentenced to 11-plus years for drug-related Troy shooting

Police said Inderrieden met the car in the parking lot, sat in it and smoked marijuana with the occupants before exiting, saying he needed to get his money. Instead, he pulled out a gun and shot into the vehicle as the driver, realizing what was happening, started an attempt to get away.

Judge Stacy Wall said Friday the drug deal apparently was arranged through a Snapchat account in which the parties agreed to meet in Troy for the transaction. There was no self-defense claim on the part of Inderrieden, who opened the car door and started shooting, Wall said.

“They didn’t even have a chance when you started shooting,” she said, noting the two shot were not part of arranging the drug deal.

Inderrieden apologized to the victims Friday. Defense lawyer Kenneth Rexford said Inderrieden “lost himself” during the days of COVID-19 when his plans of going to college following graduation were disrupted.

Inderrieden will receive credit for 228 days served in the county jail since his arrest.