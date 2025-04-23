Sign work slated for Thursday on I-675 in Greene County; Resurfacing to start in May

Motorists can expect lane closures on Interstate 675 as sign work and a resurfacing project are beginning in Greene County.
On Thursday starting at 9 a.m., the right lane on I-675 South will be closed as crews remove the overhead “Exit 10 Indian Ripple Road/Dorothy Lane/Kettering 1 Mile” sign.
The lane will reopen around noon or once the project finishes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
On May 5, a repaving and resurfacing project is scheduled to start on I-675 from just south of the Ohio 235 interchange to the Clark County line.
Traffic will be maintained in at least one 12-foot lane in either direction.
The project also includes minor bridge repairs over Beaver Creek, near the Dayton Yellow Springs Road interchange.
The John R. Jurgensen Company received a $3.5 million contract to complete the project. It’s scheduled to finish in early November.
