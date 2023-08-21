Sinclair Community College starts school year with upward enrollment, new programs

Sinclair Community College says enrollment continues to trend upwards as classes started for Sinclair students on Monday.

Enrollment for the fall semester is up 3% over last year, according to Sinclair, and enrollment among new students is up more than 15% over last fall.

Enrollment for those who are first in their family to attend college grew at Sinclair more than 30% over last fall, according to the college.

“Sinclair Community College is excited to see positive enrollment figures and students returning to campus. The COVID-19 global pandemic was an uncertain and scary time, but we are seeing recovery,” said Scott Markland, senior vice president of student development at Sinclair.

Explore About 500 UD freshmen work on two Habitat Homes

Markland noted that, like many community colleges, Sinclair was challenged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most community colleges saw a decrease in enrollment during that time because the students who might have otherwise been able to attend classes chose to work instead.

“The pandemic hit most schools very hard, Sinclair included, but we listened to what students and community partners want and need, and we established new programs and strengthened existing support services to meet those needs,” Markland said.

Korrin Ziswiler, director of admissions and marketing, said Sinclair had revamped the enrollment process. That included implementing a new admissions application in early 2023 and changing the student onboarding process.

“August is a very busy time as we serve thousands of students who come through our doors or call our main phone line in the weeks before classes start,” Ziswiler said. “Sinclair staff members have worked tirelessly to ensure students are prepared for college and career success.”

Sinclair also noted some programs, like agricultural sciences, nutrition & dietetics, theater & dance, energy management and electronic engineering technology, have nearly doubled their enrollment since fall 2022.

Sinclair Community College is introducing 14 new degrees and certificates for the 2023-2024 academic year that will prepare students for employers in the region, the college said.

Some of those new programs include: a bachelor’s degree in integrated systems technician, a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and associates degrees in culinary entrepreneurship and sports nutrition specialists, according to Sinclair.

Final enrollment numbers for public Ohio colleges and universities are typically released after Sept. 15.