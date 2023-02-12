Sinclair joins group of community colleges to improve post-degree outcomes

Sinclair says it has already been working towards a goal of improving outcomes for people of color and improving advising. The college raised the number of credentials awarded to all students from 3,362 in FY 2013 to 11,006 in FY 2022, a 227% increase, but degrees and certificates awarded for minority students has risen from 538 in FY 2013 to 3,069 in FY 2022, a 470% increase; and for African American males from 136 in FY 2013 to 1935 in FY 2022, a 1323% increase.

Josh Wyner, founder and executive director of the Aspen College Excellence Program, said community colleges have long focused on improving graduation rates.

“But with enrollments dropping for a decade, it is time for community colleges to turn their attention to increasing the value of the credentials they deliver, especially for the large numbers of Black, Hispanic, and low-income students who rely so heavily on community colleges to provide a path to a better life,” Wyner said. “The colleges selected for this network have shown that they can make scaled and systemic change and are ready to work together on this critical goal.”