Sinclair to award $5,000 scholarships to fall term students in random drawing

Sinclair Community College will award $200,000 worth of scholarships using a random drawing for students enrolled in the fall 2021 term.
Each Monday in August the college will randomly select 10 students to receive a $5,000 scholarship. Recipients will include five students who are new to Sinclair and the other five will be returning students.
The drawings will be held on Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
“Sinclair College is thrilled to offer this opportunity to build excitement around fall enrollment and, more importantly, provide vital support to our students who have worked so hard through the pandemic,” said Scott Markland, senior vice president for Student Development.
Students currently enrolled at Sinclair will be automatically entered into each drawing. New students who register for fall classes the Sunday before the drawing will be automatically entered.
The scholarships can be applied toward tuition, books and other expenses. Students must be enrolled in at least one credit hour in the fall 2021 term to be eligible.
Students in College Credit Plus, Advanced Job Training and other non-tuition paying programs are not eligible.
Recipients will receive the full scholarship amount before any other financial aid or scholarships are applied. Sinclair is using internal scholarship funds for the drawing.
For more details, contact the Sinclair Welcome Center at welcomecenter@sinclair.edu or 937-512-3000.
Classes for Sinclair’s fall 2021 term start Aug. 23. For more information visit sinclair.edu.