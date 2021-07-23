Park to be renamed in honor of Dayton mass shooting victim in Pennsylvania hometown

The community will rededicate the East Washington Borough Park during its Aug. 15 annual picnic to honor community hero Nicholas Cumer, 25, who was gunned down during the Aug. 4, 2019, Oregon District shooting.

Cumer, 25, was enrolled in a graduate program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa., where he was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards for students who completed 100 or more volunteer hours. A sousaphone player, he also was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.