SKYWRIGHTER BRIEFS: USO, women’s voting, AF Reserve

· a printable listening guide to support the summit experience

· access to a virtual swag bag

· entry into daily giveaways

· bonus interviews

· streaming access to “The Mindfulness Movement” documentary by Deepak Chopra and Jewel, with an exclusive USO Coffee Connection Live with the producer

To register, go to https://iws21bewell.eventbrite.com/?aff=IWS&discount=IWS21.

For more information about the “InDependent Wellness Summit,” visit https://in-dependent.org/wellness-summit.

Program to spotlight women’s right to vote

The Miami Valley Chapter of Federally Employed Women is sponsoring the presentation “Digging in Their Heels” by Sally Perkins on March 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

“Digging in Their Heels” is a high-speed, interactive and engaging story of women’s battle for the ballot and right to vote. It inspires audiences to keep digging for fairness and integrity as they marvel, laugh and learn from women who paved the way.

Perkins is a professional storyteller from Indianapolis and has performed this play off Broadway and across the country.

For Zoom link details, contact Shannon Carroll at fewmvcprograms@gmail.com.

Thinking about Air Force Reserve?

Active-duty Airmen considering a transition to the Air Force Reserve face requirements and options ahead of making the move.

Whether life circumstances change or active duty simply isn’t a good fit, the Air Force offers two programs that allow members to continue serving part time: Palace Chase and Palace Front. Both are offered to active-duty officers and enlisted members, giving them the opportunity to transfer from active duty to an Air Reserve Component.

For officers, a scroll is required before your date of separation and can take up to nine months to complete. Without it, a break in service will accrue.

For more information or a list of options, contact Master Sgt. Michelle Shutler, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s in-service recruiter, at 937-271-9707.