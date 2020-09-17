Skywrighter briefs

The Family Fishing Derby is Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at Twin Lakes on Area A. Spend the morning fishing with your family at the Family Fishing Derby for your chance to win a new YETI Tundra 35 cooler, River2Sea fishing bait and Toadfish Outfitters gear. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place for total weight of top five fish caught.

Participants must bring their own fishing equipment and bait. Cost is $40 per family. Base fishing permits are not included. Base fishing permit is required for all participants 12 years and older. Permits can be purchased through ODR at time of registration. Register by calling 937-257-9889 by Sept. 15.

Fitness & Sports

The Build-Up 15k is Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. This is a flat out-and-back race at Bass Lake. The Heroes vs. Villains themed half marathon will be held Oct. 31. Space is limited. Register now by calling 937-255-1961.

Wright-Patt Virtual Picnic

On Sept. 25, the Wright-Patt Virtual Picnic goes live! Enjoy a series of videos containing activities, tutorials, music, raffle drawings and more that you can participate in from the comfort of your own home. A link to these videos will be posted and stay active from Sept. 25 at 8 a.m. to Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. Gather your family and friends for a fun, socially distanced virtual event. Follow the 88th Force Support Squadron on Facebook the week leading up to the event (Monday, Sept. 21-24) to learn more about how to win one of the raffle drawings! Prizes include $100 prepaid Visa gift cards, FSS swag and more!

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/692593404933844/