Skywrighter briefs

Follow the Wright-Patterson USO and Airman’s Attic on Facebook (@wpuso and @wpusoairmansattic) or call 937-904-0541 for more information. USO center staff can also be reached at eoberg@uso.org and rfranz@uso.org. The Airman’s Attic volunteer managers can be reached at WPAFBAirmansAttic@uso.org. The Wright-Patterson USO is at 2221 Birch St. in WPAFB’s Kittyhawk Area, across from Kittyhawk Lanes.

Thinking about Air Force Reserve?

Active-duty Airmen considering a transition to the Air Force Reserve face requirements and options ahead of making the move.

Whether life circumstances change or active duty simply isn’t a good fit, the Air Force offers two programs that allow members to continue serving part time: Palace Chase and Palace Front. Both are offered to active-duty officers and enlisted members, giving them the opportunity to transfer from active duty to an Air Reserve Component.

For officers, a scroll is required before your date of separation and can take up to nine months to complete. Without it, a break in service will accrue.

For more information or a list of options, contact Master Sgt. Michelle Shutler, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s in-service recruiter, at 937-271-9707.