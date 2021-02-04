Skywrighter briefs

USO, Airman’s Attic weekend hours back
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO Center is now open Tuesday to Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Airman’s Attic is open the same time as the center.
Both the center and Attic are closed Sunday and Monday. Airman’s Attic donations, however, are accepted at the rear of the USO building every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Service members (active duty, Guard, Reserve) and dependents may visit the USO to grab free snacks and drinks, use Wi-Fi and CAC-enabled computers, play video games, study in the conference rooms or just relax – all in a safe and physically distanced manner. Retirees are welcome on a space-available basis.
Junior enlisted service members (E1-E6) and spouses may “shop for free” in Airman’s Attic for top-quality uniforms, clothing, children’s items, small housewares and more. Retirees are not permitted to shop in Airman’s Attic.
Follow the Wright-Patterson USO and Airman’s Attic on Facebook (@wpuso and @wpusoairmansattic) or call 937-904-0541 for more information. USO center staff can also be reached at eoberg@uso.org and rfranz@uso.org. The Airman’s Attic volunteer managers can be reached at WPAFBAirmansAttic@uso.org. The Wright-Patterson USO is at 2221 Birch St. in WPAFB’s Kittyhawk Area, across from Kittyhawk Lanes.
Thinking about Air Force Reserve?
Active-duty Airmen considering a transition to the Air Force Reserve face requirements and options ahead of making the move.
Whether life circumstances change or active duty simply isn’t a good fit, the Air Force offers two programs that allow members to continue serving part time: Palace Chase and Palace Front. Both are offered to active-duty officers and enlisted members, giving them the opportunity to transfer from active duty to an Air Reserve Component.
For officers, a scroll is required before your date of separation and can take up to nine months to complete. Without it, a break in service will accrue.
For more information or a list of options, contact Master Sgt. Michelle Shutler, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s in-service recruiter, at 937-271-9707.