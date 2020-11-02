Skywrighter briefs

Keep smoke alarm in good working order
Wright-Patterson Fire Department crews would like to remind you that smoke alarms save lives by giving you and your family an early warning if a fire starts in your home. A working smoke alarm will make you four times less likely to die in a home fire. However, it’s essential that you also keep them in good working order.
Changing the batteries is a part of the regular maintenance necessary to ensure they’re working effectively and are ready to alert you and your family of a fire.
It’s important to test each alarm every month and when you change your clock at the end of daylight savings. Change your smoke alarm batteries, too.
Please contact the Fire Prevention Office or Chief Osterhage at 257-4075 with any comments, questions or concerns.