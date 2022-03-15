Snow total nearly half of normal in Dayton this winter

Overall winter snow totals in the Dayton area fell considerably short of normal this season.
Dayton received 13.4 inches of snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The normal seasonal snowfall is 23 inches.
Looking at seasonal snowfall -- Most locations have only recorded a little more than half of the seasonal normal. With warm weather forecast this week -- We don't expect to add to these numbers. If you like spring like weather -- Thursday is the pick day of the week. pic.twitter.com/KWAff0OiO7— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 14, 2022
It wasn’t exactly a dry winter for Dayton though. On Feb. 3, a daily record of 6 inches of snow was reported at the Dayton International Airport, according to NWS. The previous record of 3.4 inches was set in 2000.
February itself was one of the top 10 wettest on record for Dayton, setting three daily rainfall records. With 5.57 inches of precipitation recorded, it was the sixth wettest February in Dayton. The record was set with 6.77 inches in 1909, according to NWS.
Dayton wasn’t the only area to fall short this winter. Both Cincinnati and Columbus also recorded about half their normal total snowfall.
Cincinnati recorded 13.3 inches of snow compared to its normal 21.5 inches and Columbus had 14.4 inches compared to its normal of 26 inches, according to NWS.
While spring doesn’t officially start until Sunday, unseasonably warm temperatures make it highly unlikely that Dayton or its surrounding areas will record any additional snow this winter. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as the mid 70s on Thursday and lows are expected to stay above freezing for at least the next week.
