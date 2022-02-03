Hamburger icon
Winter storm: How much snow, freezing rain did your community get?

Downtown Dayton Partnership Ambassador Kalez Crise spreads ice melt on downtown sidewalk at Third and Main streets on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
29 minutes ago

A winter storm is bringing of snow, sleet, ice and rain to Ohio, with as much as 8 inches of snow expected to fall in West Central Ohio over two days.

As of Thursday afternoon, Troy is reporting the most snow, with 5.5 inches recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. In more southern areas, such as Butler and Montgomery counties, communities are reporting a mixture of snow and ice.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Winter Storm Warning continues; 6-8 inches of snow expected for most

According to NWS, here’s how much snow and ice have been reported in the Miami Valley:

Butler County:

  • Butler County Regional Airport - Hogan Field: 0.7 inches of freezing rain as of 7:53 a.m. Thursday
  • Monroe: 0.5 inches of snow as of 11:05 a.m.

Darke County:

  • Bradford: 1 inch of snow as of 6:15 a.m. Thursday
  • Versailles: 4.5 inches of snow as of 11:40 a.m. Thursday
ExploreSeveral area counties under snow emergency. What do the levels mean?

Miami County:

  • Troy: 5.5 inches of snow reported as of 11:45 a.m.

Montgomery County:

  • Dayton International Airport: 0.16 inches of freezing rain as of 7:53 a.m. Thursday
  • Dayton International Airport: 0.4 inches of snow as of 7:17 a.m. Thursday
  • Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 0.14 inches of freezing rain as of 7:55 a.m. Thursday

