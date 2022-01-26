Some schools on 2-hour delay due to extreme cold

Some area school districts will have a delayed start to the school day due to extreme cold.
Kettering City Schools, Piqua City Schools, Tipp City Schools, Troy City Schools and Archbishop Alter High School are among schools so far to announce a two-hour delay for Wednesday.
Versailles Village Schools will be on a one-hour delay.
A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 1 to 11 a.m. Wednesday for Darke, Miami and Preble counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, wind chills as low as minus 15 are possible, and the day will start with temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chill values.
The high for the day is only expected to reach 20 degrees, according to the NWS.
