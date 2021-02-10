How you can stay safe, healthy during extreme cold

With winter well underway in the Miami Valley, it’s important to remember the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and how you can stay safe when exposed to cold temperatures.
During extreme cold, frostbite, hypothermia and other cold weather dangers can occur within minutes when someone isn’t prepared, according to Kettering Health Network.
Frostbite is a common injury, especially to the toes and fingers, resulting from chilly temperatures, whereas hypothermia is when the body loses heat before it can be replaced.
Wearing multiple layers or loose-fitting clothes, as well as gloves and mittens, a hat, scarf and water-resistant-coat and boots will help prevent frostbite and hypothermia.
According to Kettering Health, symptoms of frostbite include:
- Redness or pain in any skin area
- Skin feeling unusually firm or waxy
- Numbness
Signs of hypothermia include:
- Shivering
- Exhaustion or drowsiness
- Confusion or memory loss
- Fumbling hands
- Slurred speech
- Bright red, cold skin and low energy
If your temperature drops below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.