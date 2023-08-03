South Carolina man indicted in deadly shooting of repo man in Dayton

A South Carolina man accused of shooting and killing a repo man in Dayton last month was indicted for murder.

Demar LeShawn Cobb, 37, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, as well as one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On July 22, Garylon Russell was reportedly attempting to repossess a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court. Cobb exited the apartment building and confronted Russell before pulling out a handgun and shooting him multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Mr. Cobb continued to fire shots at Mr. Russell’s vehicle as he attempted to flee,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read.

Cobb then reportedly fled on foot.

Medics transported Russell to Miami Valley Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she heard a crash and saw the victim, later identified as Russell, inside a vehicle that hit her neighbor’s truck, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

She also indicated Russell was repossessing a vehicle when he was shot.

Cobb is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.