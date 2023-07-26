South Carolina man charged with murder in Dayton shooting; Victim ID’d

A Myrtle Beach, South Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing a man in an apartment complex parking lot in Dayton over the weekend.

Demar L. Cobb, 37, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, as well as one count of having weapons while under disabilities, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The charges stem from a shooting reported around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court.

During an argument with 42-year-old Graylon Russell, Cobb pulled out a gun and shot Russell several times, according to court records.

“Mr. Cobb continued to fire shots at Mr. Russell’s vehicle as he attempted to flee,” an affidavit read.

A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch she heard a crash and saw the shooting victim inside a vehicle that hit her neighbor’s truck, according to dispatch records.

She told the dispatcher there was a lot of blood, but she didn’t see the shooting.

She also said the victim may have been shot while repossessing a vehicle.

When Dayton police arrived, they found Russell and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Russell was pronounced dead at the hospital early Saturday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Police arrested Cobb around 5 p.m. Monday, according to jail booking records. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail and his arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.