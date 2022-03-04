Hamburger icon
Southwest Ohio awarded more than $250K in human trafficking prevention grants

Dayton Children's Hospital. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Human trafficking prevention programs in Southwest Ohio received part of more than $1.3 million in grants awarded, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

“Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that has devastating effects on its survivors,” DeWine stated in a release. “These grants show our continued commitment to help protect those most vulnerable to human trafficking and will provide additional support to professionals on the front line.”

Dayton Children’s Hospital was awarded $126,196, and the Salvation Army was awarded $124,365 for the area it serves in Butler, Montgomery and Warren counties, the release stated.

The grants are from a collaboration between the governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Children’s Trust Fund and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ Children’s Justice Act Task Force.

Programs funded provide community members, professionals, families and at-risk youth with human trafficking prevention services, outreach and advocacy.

“These organizations are working to close service area gaps across the state and deliver critical multi-tiered services to support vulnerable youth and the adults who are responsible for their safety and well-being,” said Lindsay Williams Ohio Children’s Trust Fund director. “I commend their tenacity and commitment to lead or join forces with their local human trafficking coalitions while providing more coordinated, educational, and culturally relevant services to help prevent human trafficking throughout Ohio.”

