Special voter registration event to be held Tuesday in Dayton

Volunteers will be stationed in the parking lot that serves the Montgomery County Job Center, St. Vincent DePaul Community Store and Samaritan Health Center, available to register people to vote and update their voter registration if they have a new address or name change.

The volunteers are from the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and Miami Valley Votes, a coalition that includes Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and the Dayton Unit of the NAACP.