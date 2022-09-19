BreakingNews
Miamisburg man killed in Friday night crash in Miami Twp.
Special voter registration event to be held Tuesday in Dayton

Volunteers will be available to help; voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.

A special voter registration event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton, as part of National Voter Registration Day.

Volunteers will be stationed in the parking lot that serves the Montgomery County Job Center, St. Vincent DePaul Community Store and Samaritan Health Center, available to register people to vote and update their voter registration if they have a new address or name change.

The volunteers are from the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and Miami Valley Votes, a coalition that includes Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and the Dayton Unit of the NAACP.

Voter registration for the Nov. 8 election can be done through the Oct. 11 deadline at one’s county board of elections or any public library. Registration and updates may also be done online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov.

ExploreIs there a surge in women voters in Ohio? Some reports say it’s happening

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday to celebrate the nation’s democracy and “create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise,” according to the National Voter Registration Day 2022 website.

As many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

“Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register,” said officials at NVRD. “National Voter Registration Day wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.”

