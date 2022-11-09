Springboro industrial building sells for $4 million

A Springboro industrial building across Ohio 741 from Dayton Wright Brothers Airport has just sold for $4 million.
3000 West Tech LLC bought the 71,304-square foot building at 3001 W. Tech Blvd. for that amount from Millat Investments LLC, according to a Montgomery County property transaction record made public Tuesday.
The purchasing limited liability company was incorporated with the assistance of Dayton attorney Fred Caspar.
The building has more than 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space with a clear ceiling height of 30 feet and four loading docks, according to real estate marketing materials. It is visible to more than 20,000 vehicles daily on Springboro Pike south of Austin Landing.
Two parcels are recorded in the sale.
The building had offices for California radio frequency identification company Alien Technology with about 15 employees from about 2010 to about 2012.
Gerry Smith, senior vice president with Apex Commercial Group, represented the seller. He said the buyer — whom he could not identify — purchased the building as an investment and likely has no immediate plans for the building.
The building is home to at least one tenant, InnoMark Communications, Smith said.
